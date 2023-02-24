Top Gophers basketball recruit, Dennis Evans III, asks to be released

The 7-foot-1, 210-pound center initially verbally committed to play with the Gophers back in October of last year.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Gophers might not be getting their highly ranked big man, Dennis Evans, despite his prior commitment to the team.

Evans asked the organization to release him from his letter of intent, according to KARE 11’s Will Hall.

The Gophers have the option of declining Evans' request, which could lead to a petition and review process, according to the National Letter of Intent website.

The 7-foot-1, 210-pound center initially verbally committed to play with the Gophers back in October of last year.

"I wake up at 5 every morning before school to go work out. I am a gold medalist, I want to major in business, and next year I'll be a Golden Gopher at the University of Minnesota," said Evans when announcing his decision in 2022.

The Gophers have struggled this year with a 7-19 record overall, including 1-14 in the Big Ten.

Evans, who is currently a senior at Riverside Hillcrest High School in California, was the highest-ranked recruit to commit to the University of Minnesota since Kris Humphries back in 2003.

He is ranked as the No. 18 player in the class of 2023 by 247Sports.

Evans was expected to provide a large presence as a shot blocker for the Gophers.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: