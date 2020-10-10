Gophers distance runner 'heartbroken' by decision to cut sports

By a slim 7-5 vote, the University of Minnesota officially cut men's gymnastics, men's tennis and men's indoor track and field.

MINNEAPOLIS — For nearly five hours on Friday, Declan Dahlberg and others listened to a University of Minnesota Board of Regents meeting only to have their sports taken away from them.

By a slim 7-5 vote, the University of Minnesota officially cut men's gymnastics, men's tennis and men's indoor track and field. These sports will be eliminated following the current academic year. Outdoor track and field was spared on a revised proposal submitted Friday morning.

As a distance runner for the Gophers, Dahlberg says he feels this is a detrimental loss.

The junior was active in the marches and petitions over the course of the last month that aimed to showcase the community's support for these programs.