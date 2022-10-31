Gophers dominate time of possession, but fans express boredom with play

Minnesota are now one win away from bowl eligibility.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota's 31-0 win over Rutgers on Saturday was the program's first Big Ten Conference shutout since 2004.

Despite the 31-0 win, some fans found Saturday's win over Rutgers to be bland and boring at times, something Coach Fleck brought up in his weekly press conference Monday morning.

"We won 31-nothing. That's the point of the game is to win. How we win is going to be very different from week in to week out. We've won really close games where maybe we didn't play very well and people loved it, but maybe we didn't play so well. We've played really good and maybe won by a lot, but somebody didn't like how we won. That's the sign of a program going in the right direction with people not liking how we win," said Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck.

The Gophers dominated the time of possession in the win (41:02), thanks to another standout performance from running back Mo Ibrahim, who finished with 159 yards and 3 touchdowns on 36 carries.

"We talked to Mohamed about being ready to carry the ball 35 to 40 times (vs Rutgers), and he did exactly that within a few numbers. We knew it wasn't going to be that type of game with both teams. We knew we would have to be a very heavy-run, and Mohamed was going to have to lead us, and we talked about that all week with him," Fleck said.

Only 14 points were scored through the first three quarters and just 122 total passing yards in the game added to some fans' complaints for a shutout win over a conference opponent, citing a lack of a vertical passing game.

"We have thrown the ball vertically and that's where we've thrown some of our interceptions the last few weeks. When we have gone down the field vertically, that's when we've thrown our most interceptions right now, so we've got to evaluate that," Fleck said.

The Gophers (5-3) now hit the road Saturday to take on a Nebraska (3-5) team led by interim head coach Mickey Joseph.

"Every time we always play Nebraska, I always look across the 50-yard line and think, man, that's a good-looking football team right there. I mean they're all above the rim, and it's a credit to what they've done in recruiting and the type of athletes they have," Fleck said.

A win Saturday would make the Gophers bowl-eligible for a fourth time in six seasons under P.J. Fleck. Kickoff's set for 11:00 a.m. Saturday on ESPN2.

