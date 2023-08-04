x
Gophers fall in national championship

The team fell to Quinnipiac 3-2 in overtime of the national championship game.
Credit: AP
Minnesota forward Rhett Pitlick (77) celebrates with the bench after his goal against Boston University during the first period of an NCAA semifinal game in the Frozen Four college hockey tournament Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. — The Minnesota Golden Gophers fell just short in their quest to win the NCAA championship.

The team fell to Quinnipiac 3-2 in overtime of the national championship game.

