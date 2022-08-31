Gophers kick off opener vs. Kill, New Mexico State as heavy favorite

Jerry Kill was the Gophers' coach from 2011 until midway through the 2015 season when he stepped down for health problems related to his epilepsy.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota opens the season at Huntington Bank Stadium against New Mexico State on Thursday night.

The Gophers are 36½-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook odds.

The new coach of the Aggies is Jerry Kill. He held the job at Minnesota from 2011 until midway through the 2015 season when he stepped down for health problems related to his epilepsy.

New Mexico State lost its opener 23-12 last week to Nevada.

Minnesota's offense is led by sixth-year players quarterback Tanner Morgan, running back Mo Ibrahim, wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell and center John Michael Schmitz.

The Gophers finished 9-4 last season.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Minnesota brings back four sixth-year standouts on offense in quarterback Tanner Morgan, running back Mo Ibrahim, wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell and center John Michael Schmitz.

They have nicknamed themselves the “Encore Four" in their quest to win the Big Ten West Division after a 9-4 finish in 2021.

Ibrahim tore his Achilles in the opener against Ohio State last year.

New Mexico State's new coach is none other than Jerry Kill, who stepped down midway through his fifth season with the Gophers in 2015 for health problems related to his epilepsy.

Kill has been critical of Minnesota since he left, upset by the firing of his successor Tracy Claeys and the assessment of the program by current coach P.J. Fleck upon arrival in 2017.

The Aggies, who are in their fifth straight season as a football independent, will join Conference USA next year.

KEY MATCHUP

New Mexico State QBs vs. Minnesota DL. Aggies junior college transfer Diego Pavia lost a fumble and threw three interceptions in an opening 23-12 loss to Nevada on Saturday, before true freshman Gavin Frakes took over in the fourth quarter.

Whoever starts and finishes at quarterback will be facing a remade Gophers front, after losing three of four starters, including NFL draft picks Boye Mafe and Esezi Otomewo.

Defensive tackle Trill Carter is the lone returning starter on the line.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New Mexico State: WR Kordell David caught seven passes for 56 yards and a score against Nevada.

Minnesota: LT Aireontae Ersery replaces NFL draft pick Daniel Faalele as the protector of Morgan's blind side. Fleck has called the 6-foot-6, 325-pound Ersery, a native of Kansas City, Missouri, the best offensive lineman prospect he has ever coached.

FACTS & FIGURES