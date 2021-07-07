Gophers men's gymnastics coach pushes to revisit sports cuts

Mike Burns and many supporters tried to make their case once more in front of the Board of Regents at the University of Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS — The message from University of Minnesota men's gymnastics team and their coach Mike Burns is clear: They're not going away.

Nine months ago, the Gophers' men's gymnastics program – along with men's tennis and men's indoor track and field – were cut due to financial deficits related to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Burns was joined by many supporters of the sports that were cut, to make their case once more in front of the Board of Regents at the University of Minnesota.

The Chair of the Board Ken Powell said they didn't have time to discuss this and would likely revisit it in September.

He tried to revisit (in hopes of reinstating) the sports cuts with the Board of Regents at @UMNews but to no avail. @kare11 #kare11sports pic.twitter.com/NDdTbhjOzU — Andy Mac (@AndyMacSports) July 7, 2021

Burns said he believes there are other solutions to fix this problem.