Gophers men's gymnastics coach pushes to revisit sports cuts

MINNEAPOLIS — The message from University of Minnesota men's gymnastics team and their coach Mike Burns is clear: They're not going away.
Nine months ago, the Gophers' men's gymnastics program – along with men's tennis and men's indoor track and field – were cut due to financial deficits related to COVID-19.
On Wednesday, Burns was joined by many supporters of the sports that were cut, to make their case once more in front of the Board of Regents at the University of Minnesota.
The Chair of the Board Ken Powell said they didn't have time to discuss this and would likely revisit it in September.
Burns said he believes there are other solutions to fix this problem.
The Gophers coach remains optimistic about trying to reinstate these programs and he uses Stanford as an example. Stanford cut several sports last summer as well, but they have since reinstated many programs.