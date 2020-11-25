Gophers star receiver Rashod Bateman opts out of remainder of season

Bateman concludes his collegiate career No. 6 on the all-time Gophers receiving list with 147 career catches and 2,395 career receiving yards.

MINNEAPOLIS — University of Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman is opting out of his junior season...again.

The star receiver announced on Wednesday that due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak within the team and the cancellation of this weekend's game against Wisconsin, he would be sitting out the remainder of the season to focus on his chapter – the NFL.

"Minnesota has changed me forever and the lessons I learned in Row The Boat culture will stay with me for the rest of my life," said Bateman in a statement on Twitter. "There is no better coach to play for in the nation than Coach Fleck and I appreciate everything he has done for me. I can't thank my coaches enough for always supporting me and for always pushing me to change my best each day."

In August, Bateman opted out before the season due to personal health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, but later petitioned to rejoin his team, which was ultimately granted by the NCAA.

Bateman is regarded by many to be one of the top NFL Draft prospects at wide receiver after a breakout season last year that earned him Big Ten Receiver of the Year last as a sophomore.