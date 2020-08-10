x
Gophers student-athletes hold sit-in days before potential vote by Board of Regents

Due to financial concerns related to COVID-19, the University of Minnesota plans to cut several sports and trim rosters.

MINNEAPOLIS — With the vote by the University of Minnesota Board of Regents looming, many student-athletes, coaches and alumni held a sit-in in support of the programs that could be eliminated by the school. 

Among the people that spoke on Wednesday night included gymnast Shane Wiskus and former track & field member Temi Ogunrinde.

More than 100 people attended the event outside the McNamara Alumni Center. 

