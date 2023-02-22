Gophers to kick off 2023 spring game on April 22

The University of Minnesota football team will host the annual scrimmage on Saturday, April 22 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

MINNEAPOLIS — A sure sign this rough winter will eventually melt away, an annual football scrimmage has been put on the calendar.

The University of Minnesota football team will host its spring game on Saturday, April 22 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

The Gold team versus Maroon team scrimmage kicks off the 2023 season.

The Golden Gophers are coming off a 9-4 season in 2022, which ended with a 28-20 victory over Syracuse at Yankee Stadium in the Bad Boy Mower Pinstripe Bowl. The Gophers regular season starts Aug. 31, against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Huntington Bank Stadium.

The team will also host its annual diaper drive at the spring game. Fans have donated more than 115,000 diapers in the past six years. The diaper drop off is just outside the stadium near Tribal Nations Plaza. The diapers are given to the Diaper Bank of Minnesota.