Longtime Gophers Volleyball coach announces departure

McCutcheon, who previously coached both the United States' men's and women's indoor volleyball teams to Olympic medals, joined the Gophers back in 2012.

MINNEAPOLIS — University of Minnesota volleyball Head Coach Hugh McCutcheon has announced that he will leave the organization after this season.

Matt Houk, currently serving as assistant head coach, will be the interim head coach after the season. The team will conduct a nation-wide search to find its next head coach, according to a release from the organization.

"Hugh is a respected leader in volleyball, the coaching profession and in our department," said Director of Athletics Mark Coyle, in a statement. "We understand and support his decision to step away at the end of the season and we thank him for his tremendous contributions to our program, university and state.

He has led the team to a 265-71 record and three Final Four appearances in his 11 seasons.

McCutcheon signed a contract extension, which was meant to maintain his role as coach of the Gophers until 2025, back in 2021.

"It's a privilege to coach here and we will continue to represent this program, our university and the state of Minnesota to the best of our ability," he said at the time.

The Gophers are scheduled to play at Iowa on Wednesday.

