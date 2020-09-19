Gophers will open the season Oct. 24 against Michigan

Minnesota will play eight conference games, and a ninth against the East Division during the Big Ten Champions Week.

The Big Ten released its football schedule for the upcoming season and the University of Minnesota will host Michigan in the opener on Oct. 24.

November is the border battle month as the Gophers welcome Iowa to TCF Bank Stadium on Nov. 14 before traveling to Madison to face rival Wisconsin on Nov. 28.

Minnesota will play four conference games at home and four on the road. All 14 teams will play a ninth game during the newly created Big Ten Champions Week on Dec. 19.

Oct. 24 vs. Michigan

Oct. 31 at Maryland

Nov. 7 at Illinois

Nov. 14 vs. Iowa

Nov. 21 vs. Purdue

Nov. 28 at Wisconsin

Dec. 5 vs. Northwestern

Dec. 12 at Nebraska

Dec. 19 vs. TBA