Gophers won't practice Tuesday after presumptive COVID-19 positive tests

According to University of Minnesota officials, all team meetings will be held virtually.

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota football team will not be practicing on Tuesday and all team meetings will be virtual due to presumptive COVID-19 positive tests on Monday.

According to a press release from the Minnesota Athletics Department, the decision after being advised to by medical experts.

"The team's goal is to return to a regular practice schedule on Wednesday in preparation for Saturday's game at Wisconsin," the release read.

University officials didn't release any numbers or results of presumptive COVID-19 tests, but the Big Ten Network reported on Friday the Gophers were without 25 players due to COVID-19 and injuries.

Per the Big Ten Network broadcast, the #Gophers are without 2️⃣5️⃣ players due to COVID-19 and other injuries — Andy Mac (@AndyMacSports) November 21, 2020

The Gophers were without offensive line coach Brian Callahan and two other staff members in Friday's game against Purdue. It was the second time a key member of the Gophers' coaching staff had tested positive for COVID-19 this season. Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi did not coach against Illinois earlier this month after his own positive diagnosis.