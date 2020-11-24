Gophers won't practice Tuesday after presumptive COVID-19 positive tests

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota football team will not be practicing on Tuesday and all team meetings will be virtual due to presumptive COVID-19 positive tests on Monday.
According to a press release from the Minnesota Athletics Department, the decision after being advised to by medical experts.
"The team's goal is to return to a regular practice schedule on Wednesday in preparation for Saturday's game at Wisconsin," the release read.
University officials didn't release any numbers or results of presumptive COVID-19 tests, but the Big Ten Network reported on Friday the Gophers were without 25 players due to COVID-19 and injuries.
The Gophers were without offensive line coach Brian Callahan and two other staff members in Friday's game against Purdue. It was the second time a key member of the Gophers' coaching staff had tested positive for COVID-19 this season. Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi did not coach against Illinois earlier this month after his own positive diagnosis.
Minnesota is still scheduled to play No. 18 Wisconsin on Saturday after hanging on to beat Purdue 34-31 Friday night at TCF Bank Stadium.