Graf Jr. starts racing career in Minnesota, earns experience on NASCAR Xfinity Series

Joe Graf Jr. learned to race on Elko Speedway, a track just south of the Twin Cities.

Joe Graf Jr. may have a lot to learn, but he’s used to that.

He started racing in Minnesota at Elko Speedway as a teen. Now he’s possibly the most interesting man in NASCAR as he’s on the Xfinity Series.

Graf Jr. is a student at NYU and also a full-time driver in the top minor league racing series. He’s one of the only drivers to also be completing his college degree on the side.

He currently lives in North Carolina to be closer to his racing team.

NASCAR was the first sport to return to action a few weeks ago. Graf Jr. is back on track with a busy schedule ahead.