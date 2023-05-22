NFL Draft coming to Wisconsin in 2025

While details of the 2025 NFL Draft are still being finalized, the main portion of the event is expected to take place on the Lambeau Field and Titletown campus.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Cheesehead state has something to cheer for on Monday after their NFL team failed to make the playoffs for the third time in the last 14 years.

During an NFL spring meeting in Minneapolis on Monday, the league announced that the 2025 NFL Draft will take place in Green Bay inside and around the historic Lambeau Field and TItletown.

“This is an incredible day for the Packers, Greater Green Bay and the entire state of Wisconsin as we are excited and honored to be selected to host the 2025 NFL Draft,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy in a news release Monday.

The NFL's most anticipated offseason event brings fans all across the country to celebrate a new era for their favorite team.

Outside of the Draft itself, there will be several days of activities including the "NFL Draft Experience" — a massive free football festival that allows fans to test their football skills, enjoy autograph sessions, and take pictures with the Lombardi trophy.

The league explains that while details of the 2025 NFL Draft are still being finalized, the main portion of the event is expected to take place on the Lambeau Field and Titletown campus, with a variety of venues to be utilized within close proximity to the stadium campus.

The 2025 NFL Draft will mark the first time Lambeau Field has been the site of the draft, but Wisconsin has hosted the event before — 1939 in Milwaukee.

Historically the NFL Draft has taken place in one location — in New York City — every year from the '60s until 2014.

Chicago broke the long streak when they hosted the Draft in 2015 and 2016.

NFC North divisional rival — the Detroit Lions — are scheduled to host next year's draft in 2024 around Campus Martius Park.

And the NFL announced on Monday that San Francisco has been chosen to host the Draft in 2026.

And if you're wondering if the Minnesota Vikings have ever hosted the Draft? Well, they haven't — adding to the list of things the franchise has not done.

...yet.

