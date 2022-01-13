x
Grizzlies win 11th straight, beating Timberwolves 116-108

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 30 points.
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Desmond Bane scored 21 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 20 and the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away in the final minutes for their 11th straight victory, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-108 on Thursday night. 

Ja Morant had 16 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, and John Konchar added 15 points and a career-best 17 rebounds. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 30 points.

D’Angelo Russell had 29 points and six assists, and Karl-Anthony Towns added 25 points and nine rebounds.

