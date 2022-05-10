Hopkins High School gets $15,000 donation from Gronk Nation Foundation

Gordie, Chris and Rob Gronkowski tried to take on the Royals in a three-point shootout, but were no match for the Hopkins High School players.

HOPKINS, Minn. — An NFL legend was in Hopkins on Monday, making a big donation on behalf of the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation.

Hopkins High School shared a video on social media showing Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski and his brothers Gordie and Chris challenging members of the Hopkins High School girls basketball team to a three-point contest at an assembly. The Royals picked their four best shooters, and the contest was on.

"We had to step up to the plate, and at the end of the day we got the dub," Hopkin senior Maya Nnaji said.

"We didn't know they were the defending state champions," Chris told camera crews from Hopkins Public Schools after the girls scored a crushing 18 points against the Gronkowski brothers.

Even though they were losers in the shootout, the brothers were good sports about it, and left a gift for the girls athletics program.

Well this happened at school today. Thanks Gronk Nation for the $15k donation to Support Women's Athletics. @RobGronkowski @HopkinsHigh270 pic.twitter.com/CAXi53z3Ha — Rick Rexroth (@RexrothHHS) May 9, 2022

The Gronk Nation Youth Foundation made a $15,000 donation to support girl's athletics. The foundation is a 501(c)(3) "dedicated to inspiring youth to reach their maximum potential through sports, education, community and fitness."

All five of the Gronkowski brothers are professional athletes, the eldest played baseball and the younger four football, and are now turning their talents toward pushing kids to get involved in school sports.

You can find more information about the Gronk Nation Foundation here.