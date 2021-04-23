Happ loses no-hitter in 8th for Twins in 2-0 win vs Pirates

Tyler Duffey and Taylor Rogers finished the one-hitter as the Twins won for just the second time in their last 11 games.

Minnesota left-hander J.A. Happ pitched no-hit ball until Jacob Stallings doubled with one out in the eighth inning as the Twins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0.

The 38-year-old Happ was removed after the hit by manager Rocco Baldelli with a two-run lead.

Tyler Duffey and Taylor Rogers finished the one-hitter as the Twins won for just the second time in their last 11 games.