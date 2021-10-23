x
Hartman's goal late in OT gives Wild 4-3 win over Ducks

Brandon Duhaime, Jared Spurgeon and Jon Merrill scored for Minnesota, which has won its first four games for the first time since 2008-09.
Minnesota Wild's Brandon Duhaime (21) is congratulated by Nico Sturm after Duhaime scored against Anaheim Ducks' goalie John Gibson during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

ST PAUL, Minn. — Ryan Hartman scored with 12.1 seconds left in overtime and the Minnesota Wild extended their season-opening win streak to four games, rallying to beat Anaheim 4-3 on Saturday night.

Minnesota has won two straight overtime games and rallied from a deficit in all its wins. Brandon Duhaime, Jared Spurgeon and Jon Merrill scored for Minnesota, which has won its first four games for the first time since 2008-09.

The franchise best for season-opening wins is six in 2006-07. 

Rickard Rakell had two goals and Troy Terry also scored for Anaheim.

