Hawks use season-high 3s to beat Timberwolves 121-110

The short-handed Atlanta Hawks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-110.
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, left, drives to the basket past Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

MINNEAPOLIS — Trae Young had 29 points and 11 assists, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 23 points and the short-handed Atlanta Hawks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-110.

Danilo Gallinari scored 20 points off the bench for Atlanta, which was without injured wings Cam Reddish, Bogdan Bogdanovich, Solomon Hill and De’Andre Hunter. 

Luwawu-Cabarrot had a career-high seven 3-pointers, shooting 7 of 14 as the Hawks set season highs with 25 makes and 49 attempts from beyond the arc. 

Young was 4-of-9 shooting from 3 and Gallinari finished 4 of 6. 

