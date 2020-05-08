Local athletic directors discuss MSHSL fall sports decision

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — The general consensus from athletic directors we spoke with is that the MSHSL did a good job, especially considering how daunting a task it was.
High school volleyball and football will move to spring while soccer, cross country, girls tennis, swimming and diving will remain in the fall.
We spoke to five high school athletic directors from the Twin Cites including: Phil Archer from Cretin-Derham Hall HS, Mike Cunningham from Elk River HS, Dan Johnson from Hopkins HS, Jill Johnson from Waconia HS and John Pohl from Hill-Murray.