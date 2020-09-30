2020 KARE Preseason All-Metro Football Team announced

Even COVID-19 can't stop the KARE 11 Prep Sports Extra. Randy Shaver reveals this year's Preseason All-Metro Team.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Many aspects of life have gone sideways in 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19, and the adjustments people have had to make in order to avoid face-to-face contact.

High school football was among the institutions that looked to be impacted, that is until the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) board of directors reversed an earlier decision and voted to start the season Sept. 28.

Players were overjoyed, and so was KARE 11's Randy Shaver. As he has for 37 years now, Randy will bring you scores and highlights from games across Minnesota. As another part of this fall tradition Mr. Shaver has compiled a list of the top prep football players across the greater Twin Cities metro, for his 2020 KARE Preseason All-Metro team.

You can expect to hear many of these names repeatedly as Randy produces and hosts the KARE 11 Prep Sports Extra.

2020 KARE Preseason All-Metro Football Team: Offense

Quarterback

Kristoff Kowalkowski, Totino-Grace, Sr.

Running Backs

Terrance Kamara, Minneapolis North, Sr.

Shawn Shipman, Champlin Park, Sr.

Gaven Ziebarth, Cambridge-Isanti, Sr.

Receivers

Cade Kramer, Eden Prairie, Sr.

Eli Green, Farmington, Sr.

Tight End

Joe Alt, Totino-Grace, Sr.

Jaxon Howard, Cooper, Sophomore

Offensive Line

Riley Mahlman, Lakeville South, Sr.

Bastian Swinney, Edina, Sr.

Tyler Magnuson, Wayzata, Sr.

Logan Purcell, Annandale, Sr.

Jake Raines Woodbury Sr.

Lucas Heyer, Hill-Murray, Jr.

Athlete

Carter Otto, Elk River, Sr.

2020 KARE Preseason All-Metro Football Team: Defense

Defensive Line

Deven Eastern, Shakopee, Sr.

Garrison Solliday, St. Thomas Academy, Sr.

Davon Townley Mpls North Sr.

Jordan Titus, Hutchinson, Sr.

Linebackers

Jake Ratzlaff, Rosemount, Sr.

Justice Sullivan, Eden Prairie, Sr.

R.J. Chakolis, Hopkins, Sr.

Eli Mau, Chanhassen, Sr.

Defensive Backs

Michael Olowo Rogers, Sr.

Nick Hand, Totino-Grace, Sr.

Kage Montoya, Chaska, Sr.

Kicker

Noah Kiani, Irondale, Sr.

Punter