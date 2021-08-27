2021 Tackle Cancer game schedule

This marks the 10th year of the Minnesota Football Coaches Association (MFCA) Tackle Cancer campaign, which supports the state's cancer community.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Editors note: The video above originally aired on Sept. 16, 2019.

2021 marks the 10th year of the Minnesota Football Coaches Association (MFCA) Tackle Cancer campaign, which supports the state's cancer community through the Randy Shaver Cancer Research & Community Fund.

Each week of the football season, high school and college teams across the state choose a home game (or games) in September and October, promote them as “Tackle Cancer” games in the school and community, and then collect donations at the gate before the game or in the stands during halftime.

The MFCA website says the Tackle Cancer initiative has raised $2.1 million dollars for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund since 2012. The goal for 2021 is $400,000. All monies raised go to support cancer research and patient aid that benefits all Minnesotans.

Here is the list of confirmed Tackle Cancer games so far. The schedule will be updated through the season.

Thursday, September 2

Hutchinson (Alexandria)

Jefferson (Chaska)

Friday, September:

Simley (St. Louis Park)

Friday, September 10

Orono (Holy Angels)

Mound-Westonka (St. Anthony)

Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Spring Lake Park)

Goodhue (Lewiston-Altura)

Chaska (Chanhassen) JOINT GAME*

Albany (Milaca)

Saturday, September 11:

U of M Gophers (Miami of Ohio)

Friday, September 17

Lakeville South (Eden Prairie)

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (Cleveland)

Rosemount (Lakeville North)

St. Thomas Academy (Cretin-Derham Hall) *Joint Game*

Zumbrota-Mazeppa (Plainview-EM)

Lake City (Rochester Lourdes)

Kasson Mantorville (Mankato East)

Northfield (Rochester JM)

Rogers (Andover)

Dassel-Cokato (open opponent)

Grand Meadow (Houston)

Waterville-EM (Alden Conger)

Hastings (Simley)

Saturday, September 18:

Bethlehem Academy (Randolph)

Friday, September 24

Holy Family (Glencoe-Silver Lake)

Waconia (Chaska)

Spring Lake Park (Irondale)

Academy Force (Concordia Academy)

Maple Lake (ACGC)

Stillwater (Osseo)

Tartan (Mahtomedi)

Thursday, September 30:

Rochester Lourdes (PEM)

Friday, October 1

Irondale (St. Thomas Academy)

Edina (Farmington)

Cass Lake-Bena (Park Christian)

Friday, October 8

Richfield (SMB)

Brainerd (Rogers)

St. Michael-Albertville (Champlin Park)

Park (Woodbury) JOINT GAME*

Faribault (Winona)

St. Cloud Apollo (Delano)

Thursday, October 14:

Farmington (Lakeville North)

Prior Lake (Rosemount)

Friday, October 15

Marshall (Jordan)

New Ulm (Belle Plaine)

Princeton (?)

Tuesday, October 19:

Lakeview (Canby)

Wednesday, October 20

Stewartville (Rochester JM)

Mankato East (Mankato West) Joint Game*

Saturday, October 23: