Basketball pits father, son coaches against each other for first time

Scott is head coach at Delano, son Brandon is head coach at Holy Family

DELANO, Minn. — Scott Antl is in his first season as head girls basketball coach at Delano High School.

He's coached for 28 years.

"A little over 500 games," said Antl.

He's never coached a game like the one he experienced last week.

"Tonight's special because I get to coach against my son," said Antl in anticipation of Friday's game.

Brandon Antl is in his third season as head coach at Holy Family, saying the duo always bonded over a love of hoops.

"I've always looked up to him. I'd say that's a big part of why I coach," said Brandon.

With the elder Antl taking over at Delano, the two now play in the same conference, the Wright County East Conference.

"Never had a game like this. I've thought about it a lot, it's been in the back of my mind all season," said Scott.

Despite the love and bond the family shares, both father and son made it clear how badly they wanted to win Friday's game.

"It's been a couple of days of no communication. I'm a competitor, when the ball tips, we're winning. I'm going for the win," said Brandon.

"We're family, but I'm going for the win," said Scott.

Teacher got the best of the apprentice over the weekend as the Tigers beat the Fire 66-57.

"We play them again in a few weeks at our place. So either way, there could be a little revenge, we'll see," said Brandon.

Win or loss, both father and son, say they are proud of their respective journeys to where they are now.

"It's kind of surreal. It's fun. It's exciting, it's emotional," said Scott. "I'm proud of him, he does a great job with the kids."

"I feel honored to be a high school coach," said Brandon. "I think it's an important place to be in. For me and my dad to both be in this position, I think it's pretty cool, it's pretty special."

