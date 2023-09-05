Boys volleyball approved as a spring sport in Minnesota high schools

ST PAUL, Minn. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above originally aired in May 2023.
Boys volleyball will be a spring season sport following a vote Thursday by the board of the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL).
The timing of the season was one of the last major lingering decisions after MSHSL officially sanctioned the activity in May. A previous effort to officially approve the sport failed a year earlier.
While many schools have boys volleyball club teams already, the approval to become a sanctioned sport will give teams access to greater resources. Nearly 2,000 students from 183 teams and 72 schools play boys volleyball in Minnesota, according to MSHSL.
Minnesota is the 25th state to sanction boys volleyball. The first season will be played in the 2024-25 school year.
