Hockey Night in Minnesota returns for 2022-23 with free streams on KARE 11+

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Free high school hockey livestreams are back this winter as KARE 11 and MNHockey.tv team up for a second year of Hockey Night in Minnesota.
This year, Hockey Night in Minnesota will feature an expanded schedule of 26 games streamed live across all of KARE 11's streaming platforms, including KARE 11+ on Roku and Fire TV, as well as kare11.com, the KARE 11 mobile app, and the KARE 11 and MNHockey.tv YouTube pages.
“KARE 11’s continuing partnership with MNHockey.tv is another example of KARE’s decades-long commitment to community,” said KARE 11 President and General Manager Bill Dallman. “We are proud to provide live streaming coverage of 13 Girls and 13 Boys high school hockey games again this season. MNHockey.tv is able to provide a viewing experience second to none with multiple live cameras and announcers.”
The Hockey Night in Minnesota Game of the Week will feature 24 different boys teams and 22 different girls teams from around the state of Minnesota and the finals of the Walser Tournament in Edina, which features the top girls’ teams in the state. The schedule opens November 12 with Edina at Andover. A rematch of the Boys’ Class AA championship game of Maple Grove at Andover is slated for January 5 while Hermantown invades the Warroad Gardens with a re-match of the 2022 Class A final on January 14. There are rivalry games peppered throughout the schedule around the state of Minnesota.
“The partnership with KARE 11 represents the core of what MNHockey.tv is about,” said MNHockey.tv’s Director of Hockey Media Services Pete Waggoner. “Community is what makes our work special. To celebrate that on the KARE 11 platform solidifies our reach and intended purpose to assist in achieving an overall improved game and playing experience for each individual player and team by providing first in-class live streaming and coaching tools.”
“No matter if you utilize KARE 11+ streaming or any other platform to follow the games, you’ll get a first-class production. High school hockey is part of the fabric of Minnesota, and KARE and it’s partners have connected with the community for decades,” Dallman said.
2022-23 GAME OF THE WEEK SCHEDULE
(Games and times are subject to change)
GIRLS HOCKEY
- Nov. 12 @ 2 p.m. - Edina vs. Andover
- Nov. 19 @ 3:30 p.m. - South St. Paul vs. Proctor/Hermantown
- Nov. 22 @ 7 p.m. - North Wright County vs. Hill-Murray
- Nov. 29 @ 7 p.m. - Grand Rapids/Greenway vs. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton
- Dec. 10 @ 2 p.m. - Lakeville North vs. Rosemount
- Dec. 15 @ 7 p.m. - Alexandria vs. Brainerd/Little Falls
- Dec. 23 @ 7 p.m. - Moose Lake vs. Simley
- Dec. 28 @ 6 p.m. - Teams TBD (Walser Tournament Championship Game)
- Jan. 6 @ 7 p.m. - Warroad vs. Edina
- Jan 10 @ 7 p.m. - Rock Ridge vs. Hibbing/Chisholm
- Jan. 26 @ 7 p.m. - Lakeville South vs. Apple Valley
- Feb. 2 @ 7 p.m. - Orono vs. Holy Family Catholic
- Feb. 4 @ 3 p.m. - Hill-Murray vs. Maple Grove
BOYS HOCKEY
- Dec. 3 @ 7 p.m. - Edina vs. Benilde-St. Margaret's
- Dec. 10 @ 4:30 p.m. - Lakeville North vs. Rosemount
- Dec. 13 @ 7:15 p.m. - Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato vs. Delano
- Dec. 20 @ 7:30 p.m. - Hermantown vs. Duluth Denfeld
- Dec. 22 @ 7:30 p.m. - Mankato West vs. Mankato East
- Dec. 27 @ 7:30 p.m. - Hill-Murray vs. Lakeville South
- Jan. 5 @ 7 p.m. - Maple Grove vs. Andover
- Jan. 14 @ 5 p.m. - Hermantown vs. Warroad
- Jan. 17 @ 6 p.m. - East Grand Forks vs. Roseau
- Jan. 27 @ 7 p.m. - Grand Rapids vs. Maple Grove
- Jan. 31 @ 7:30 p.m. - Moorhead vs. East Grand Forks
- Feb. 9 @ 7:30 p.m. - Woodbury vs. East Ridge
- Feb. 14 @ 7:00 p.m. - Eden Prairie vs. Minnetonka
HOW TO WATCH
