Hockey Night in Minnesota returns for 2022-23 with free streams on KARE 11+

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Free high school hockey livestreams are back this winter as KARE 11 and MNHockey.tv team up for a second year of Hockey Night in Minnesota.

“KARE 11’s continuing partnership with MNHockey.tv is another example of KARE’s decades-long commitment to community,” said KARE 11 President and General Manager Bill Dallman. “We are proud to provide live streaming coverage of 13 Girls and 13 Boys high school hockey games again this season. MNHockey.tv is able to provide a viewing experience second to none with multiple live cameras and announcers.”

The Hockey Night in Minnesota Game of the Week will feature 24 different boys teams and 22 different girls teams from around the state of Minnesota and the finals of the Walser Tournament in Edina, which features the top girls’ teams in the state. The schedule opens November 12 with Edina at Andover. A rematch of the Boys’ Class AA championship game of Maple Grove at Andover is slated for January 5 while Hermantown invades the Warroad Gardens with a re-match of the 2022 Class A final on January 14. There are rivalry games peppered throughout the schedule around the state of Minnesota.

“The partnership with KARE 11 represents the core of what MNHockey.tv is about,” said MNHockey.tv’s Director of Hockey Media Services Pete Waggoner. “Community is what makes our work special. To celebrate that on the KARE 11 platform solidifies our reach and intended purpose to assist in achieving an overall improved game and playing experience for each individual player and team by providing first in-class live streaming and coaching tools.”

“No matter if you utilize KARE 11+ streaming or any other platform to follow the games, you’ll get a first-class production. High school hockey is part of the fabric of Minnesota, and KARE and it’s partners have connected with the community for decades,” Dallman said.

2022-23 GAME OF THE WEEK SCHEDULE

(Games and times are subject to change)

GIRLS HOCKEY

Nov. 12 @ 2 p.m. - Edina vs. Andover

- Edina vs. Andover Nov. 19 @ 3:30 p.m. - South St. Paul vs. Proctor/Hermantown

- South St. Paul vs. Proctor/Hermantown Nov. 22 @ 7 p.m. - North Wright County vs. Hill-Murray

- North Wright County vs. Hill-Murray Nov. 29 @ 7 p.m. - Grand Rapids/Greenway vs. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

- Grand Rapids/Greenway vs. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Dec. 10 @ 2 p.m. - Lakeville North vs. Rosemount

- Lakeville North vs. Rosemount Dec. 15 @ 7 p.m. - Alexandria vs. Brainerd/Little Falls

- Alexandria vs. Brainerd/Little Falls Dec. 23 @ 7 p.m. - Moose Lake vs. Simley

- Moose Lake vs. Simley Dec. 28 @ 6 p.m. - Teams TBD (Walser Tournament Championship Game)

- Teams TBD (Walser Tournament Championship Game) Jan. 6 @ 7 p.m. - Warroad vs. Edina

- Warroad vs. Edina Jan 10 @ 7 p.m. - Rock Ridge vs. Hibbing/Chisholm

- Rock Ridge vs. Hibbing/Chisholm Jan. 26 @ 7 p.m. - Lakeville South vs. Apple Valley

- Lakeville South vs. Apple Valley Feb. 2 @ 7 p.m. - Orono vs. Holy Family Catholic

- Orono vs. Holy Family Catholic Feb. 4 @ 3 p.m. - Hill-Murray vs. Maple Grove

BOYS HOCKEY

Dec. 3 @ 7 p.m. - Edina vs. Benilde-St. Margaret's

- Edina vs. Benilde-St. Margaret's Dec. 10 @ 4:30 p.m. - Lakeville North vs. Rosemount

- Lakeville North vs. Rosemount Dec. 13 @ 7:15 p.m. - Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato vs. Delano

- Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato vs. Delano Dec. 20 @ 7:30 p.m. - Hermantown vs. Duluth Denfeld

- Hermantown vs. Duluth Denfeld Dec. 22 @ 7:30 p.m. - Mankato West vs. Mankato East

- Mankato West vs. Mankato East Dec. 27 @ 7:30 p.m. - Hill-Murray vs. Lakeville South

- Hill-Murray vs. Lakeville South Jan. 5 @ 7 p.m. - Maple Grove vs. Andover

- Maple Grove vs. Andover Jan. 14 @ 5 p.m. - Hermantown vs. Warroad

- Hermantown vs. Warroad Jan. 17 @ 6 p.m. - East Grand Forks vs. Roseau

- East Grand Forks vs. Roseau Jan. 27 @ 7 p.m. - Grand Rapids vs. Maple Grove

- Grand Rapids vs. Maple Grove Jan. 31 @ 7:30 p.m. - Moorhead vs. East Grand Forks

- Moorhead vs. East Grand Forks Feb. 9 @ 7:30 p.m. - Woodbury vs. East Ridge

- Woodbury vs. East Ridge Feb. 14 @ 7:00 p.m. - Eden Prairie vs. Minnetonka

