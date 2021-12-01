Hornets excited to be back on the ice

Minnesota high school sports seasons begin this week.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — The Edina girls hockey team finished last season as the Class 2A runner-up and this year the senior-laden team is hoping to get back to state.

Getting ready for the upcoming season has been challenging with all of the COVID-19 protocols and later than than normal start.

This year might look a little differently, but we are so excited to announce our 2020-2021 Lady Hornets! We cannot wait to get started!! 🐝 pic.twitter.com/4UhS1drnAp — Edina Girls Hockey (@EHSgirlshockey) January 7, 2021

"It's such a special team this year. We're finally together and we're finally able to do this amongst such a tough 2020 year with the pandemic and everything. I'm just very grateful and the girls are grateful to be back on the ice. We're excited to get started," said Edina girls hockey coach Sami Reber.

Edina senior forward Hannah Chorske said, "I honestly think with everything that we've gone through and all the adversity that we've faced this year I think that we're all ready to come together."

Chorske, who has committed to Harvard also serves as one of the Hornets captains.

The Hornets play their first game on Saturday, Jan. 16 against Lake Conference rival Eden Prairie at 3 p.m. at the Eden Prairie Community Center.

The Hornets previously won 2A state titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019 under Reber who is currently in her fifth season as head coach.