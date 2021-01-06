Argento leads Wayzata from mound and plate, as Trojans charge into section tournament

The UNC Tar Heel commit is standing out with his pitching performances, but also has team lead in home runs.

WAYZATA, Minn. — Nick Argento is enjoying one last ride with the guys he's grown up playing baseball with.

"I've grown up since I can remember wearing the Trojan jersey," Argento said.

Argento's future on the mound is bright, with a dominating fastball and good action on his secondary pitches. His stuff is good enough to earn Argento a scholarship to pitch in Chapel Hill for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels next year.

"My initial reaction when I see a batter is I try and establish my fastball. I think it's my best pitch ... my fastball tails and my secondary stuff goes the other way. I just try to get ahead and get 'em down," he said.

"He's not polished and pro ready yet," said his coach, Bobby DeWitt. "I really think he can be capable of anything... he'll get a great experience at North Carolina."

Argento's future is likely on the mound, but his performance at the plate is also helping Wayzata surge into the section tournament. He leads the team in home runs.