Minnesota girls state basketball tournament results

MINNEAPOLIS — The girls state basketball tournament this year will be held at three different locations: Williams Arena, Maturi Pavilion at the University of Minnesota and Concordia-St. Paul's Gangelhoff Center.

Hopkins is the top seed in the Class AAAA field while top-seeded Becker will look to defend its Class AAA crown. Albany returns as the defending champion of Class AA, while No. 1-seeded Minneota is back in the tournament as the reigning Class A champion.

Here's a look at this year's scores:

CLASS A

QUARTERFINALS

Mar. 17

Minneota vs. Mountain Iron Buhl, 11 a.m.

Hayfield vs. Cass Lake-Bena, 1 p.m.

United Christian Academy vs. Mayer Lutheran, 3 p.m.

Nevis vs. Hancock, 5 p.m.



SEMIFINALS

Mar. 18

Minneota or Mountain Iron Buhl vs. Hayfield or Cass Lake-Bena, noon

United Christian Academy or Mayer Lutheran vs. Nevis or Hancock, 2 p.m.



CHAMPIONSHIP

At Williams Arena

Saturday, March 19, noon





CLASS AA

QUARTERFINALS

Mar. 16

Montevideo vs. Providence, 6 p.m.

Rochester Lourdes vs. Albany, 8 p.m.

Pequot Lakes vs. Fergus Falls, 6 p.m.

Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial vs. Minnehaha Academy, 8 p.m.



SEMIFINALS

Mar. 18

Montevideo or Providence vs. Rochester Lourdes or Albany, 8 p.m.

Pequot Lakes or Fergus Falls vs. Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial or Minnehaha Academy, 8 p.m.



CHAMPIONSHIP

At Williams Arena

Saturday, March 19, 2p.m.

CLASS AAA

QUARTERFINALS

Mar. 16

Becker 53, Austin 48

Mankato East 62, Benilde-St. Margaret's 51

Grand Rapids vs. St. Paul Como, 2 p.m.

Detroit Lakes vs. Totino-Grace, 4 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Mar. 17

Becker vs. Mankato East, noon

Grand Rapids or St. Paul Como vs. Detroit Lakes or Totino-Grace, 2 p.m.



CHAMPIONSHIP

at Williams Arena

Saturday, March 19, 6 p.m.





CLASS AAAA

QUARTERFINALS

Mar. 16

Hopkins 66, Lakeville North 43

White Bear Lake 35, Rosemount High 34

Roseville vs. Shakopee, 2 p.m.

Centennial vs. St. Michael-Albertville, 4 p.m.



SEMIFINALS

Mar. 17

Hopkins vs. White Bear Lake, 6 p.m.

Roseville or Shakopee vs. Centennial or St. Michael-Albertville, 8 p.m.



CHAMPIONSHIP

Williams Arena

Saturday, March 19, 8 p.m.

