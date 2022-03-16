Minnesota girls state basketball tournament results

MINNEAPOLIS — The girls state basketball tournament this year will be held at three different locations: Williams Arena, Maturi Pavilion at the University of Minnesota and Concordia-St. Paul's Gangelhoff Center.
Hopkins is the top seed in the Class AAAA field while top-seeded Becker will look to defend its Class AAA crown. Albany returns as the defending champion of Class AA, while No. 1-seeded Minneota is back in the tournament as the reigning Class A champion.
Here's a look at this year's scores:
CLASS A
QUARTERFINALS
Mar. 17
Minneota vs. Mountain Iron Buhl, 11 a.m.
Hayfield vs. Cass Lake-Bena, 1 p.m.
United Christian Academy vs. Mayer Lutheran, 3 p.m.
Nevis vs. Hancock, 5 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Mar. 18
Minneota or Mountain Iron Buhl vs. Hayfield or Cass Lake-Bena, noon
United Christian Academy or Mayer Lutheran vs. Nevis or Hancock, 2 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Williams Arena
Saturday, March 19, noon
CLASS AA
QUARTERFINALS
Mar. 16
Montevideo vs. Providence, 6 p.m.
Rochester Lourdes vs. Albany, 8 p.m.
Pequot Lakes vs. Fergus Falls, 6 p.m.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial vs. Minnehaha Academy, 8 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Mar. 18
Montevideo or Providence vs. Rochester Lourdes or Albany, 8 p.m.
Pequot Lakes or Fergus Falls vs. Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial or Minnehaha Academy, 8 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Williams Arena
Saturday, March 19, 2p.m.
CLASS AAA
QUARTERFINALS
Mar. 16
Becker 53, Austin 48
Mankato East 62, Benilde-St. Margaret's 51
Grand Rapids vs. St. Paul Como, 2 p.m.
Detroit Lakes vs. Totino-Grace, 4 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Mar. 17
Becker vs. Mankato East, noon
Grand Rapids or St. Paul Como vs. Detroit Lakes or Totino-Grace, 2 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
at Williams Arena
Saturday, March 19, 6 p.m.
CLASS AAAA
QUARTERFINALS
Mar. 16
Hopkins 66, Lakeville North 43
White Bear Lake 35, Rosemount High 34
Roseville vs. Shakopee, 2 p.m.
Centennial vs. St. Michael-Albertville, 4 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Mar. 17
Hopkins vs. White Bear Lake, 6 p.m.
Roseville or Shakopee vs. Centennial or St. Michael-Albertville, 8 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Williams Arena
Saturday, March 19, 8 p.m.
