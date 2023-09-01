Minnesota high school football scores: Friday, Sept. 1, 2023

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Barnesville 14, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 7
Brainerd 34, Mahtomedi 6
Browerville/Eagle Valley 26, Menahga 0
Cannon Falls 51, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 16
Cretin-Derham Hall 35, Tartan 0
Duluth Denfeld 28, Mora 16
Fertile-Beltrami 42, Border West 12
Fillmore Central 46, Hayfield 0
Hermantown 47, Proctor 8
LeRoy-Ostrander 63, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 0
Minneapolis Henry 10, Richfield 7
Minneapolis North 41, Holy Angels 14
Red Rock Central 13, Renville County West 6
Simley 37, Winona 6
Spring Grove 13, Southland 12
Two Harbors 40, Cloquet 8
Warroad 24, St. Cloud Cathedral 22
