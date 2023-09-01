x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
HS Football

Minnesota high school football scores: Friday, Sept. 1, 2023

A look at some of the final scores from Friday night's action.

More Videos

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Barnesville 14, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 7

Brainerd 34, Mahtomedi 6

Browerville/Eagle Valley 26, Menahga 0

Cannon Falls 51, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 16

Cretin-Derham Hall 35, Tartan 0

Duluth Denfeld 28, Mora 16

Fertile-Beltrami 42, Border West 12

Fillmore Central 46, Hayfield 0

Hermantown 47, Proctor 8

LeRoy-Ostrander 63, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 0

Minneapolis Henry 10, Richfield 7

Minneapolis North 41, Holy Angels 14

Red Rock Central 13, Renville County West 6

Simley 37, Winona 6

Spring Grove 13, Southland 12

Two Harbors 40, Cloquet 8

Warroad 24, St. Cloud Cathedral 22

Related Articles

Watch more of Minnesota sports:

Watch the latest reports from the KARE 11 sports team in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out