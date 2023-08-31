x
HS Football

Minnesota prep football scores: Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023

A look at some of the final scores from Thursday night's action.

MINNEAPOLIS — Ada-Borup/Norman County West 13, New York Mills 6

Esko 63, Duluth East 6

Foley 48, Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 0

Hancock 50, NCEUH 14

Mahnomen/Waubun 37, Benson 0

Minneapolis South 30, Minneapolis Edison 6

Minneapolis Washburn 30, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 13

Moorhead 28, Spring Lake Park 13

New Ulm Cathedral 20, Mountain Lake Area 14, OT

North St. Paul 36, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0

Red Lake County 44, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 6

Robbinsdale Cooper 20, Park Center 7

