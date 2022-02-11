Minnesota prep football scores: Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

Sectional Playoffs
Class AAAAAA
Centennial 14, Edina 7
East Ridge 28, Prior Lake 27
Eden Prairie 55, Woodbury 14
Lakeville South 30, White Bear Lake 0
Maple Grove 54, Forest Lake 21
Rosemount 42, Wayzata 14
Shakopee 42, Mounds View 21
Stillwater 42, Lakeville North 7
Class AAAAA
Section 2
Mankato West 23, Chanhassen 21
Section 3
St. Thomas Academy 45, Two Rivers 0
Section 4
Mahtomedi 20, St. Paul Central 0
Section 5
Robbinsdale Armstrong 42, Robbinsdale Cooper 7
Section 6
Rogers 21, Spring Lake Park 7
Section 7
Elk River 51, Andover 49
Section 8
Moorhead 28, Sartell-St. Stephen 26
Class AAAA
Section 1
Stewartville 46, Kasson-Mantorville 22
Section 2
Hutchinson 52, Marshall 30
Section 3
Simley 40, Hill-Murray 12
Section 4
Chisago Lakes 43, Fridley 42
Section 5
Holy Angels 41, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7
Section 6
Zimmerman 20, Orono 3
Section 7
North Branch 34, Cloquet 6
Section 8
Rocori 22, Becker 20
Class AAA
Section 1
Cannon Falls 50, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 6
Section 2
Watertown-Mayer 47, Dassel-Cokato 36
Section 3
Fairmont 35, Waseca 26
Section 4
St. Croix Lutheran 14, Breck 6
Section 5
Milaca 42, Foley 21
Section 6
New London-Spicer 20, Albany 14
Class AA
Section 1
Chatfield 10, Caledonia 8
Section 2
Blue Earth Area 44, St. Clair/Loyola 20
Section 3
Jackson County Central 31, Pipestone 14
Section 4
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 29, Norwood-Young America 13
Section 5
Eden Valley-Watkins 26, Royalton 20
Section 6
Sauk Centre 27, Osakis 6
Section 8
Barnesville 56, Crookston 3
Class A
Section 1
Fillmore Central 34, Bethlehem Academy 8
Section 2
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 14, Mayer-Lutheran 6
Section 3
Springfield 40, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 28
Section 4
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 7, Upsala/Swanville 6
Section 5
Minneota 28, Lakeview 6
Section 6
Breckenridge 34, Ottertail Central 6
Section 7
Deer River 26, Barnum 14
9-Man
Section 1
Spring Grove 35, Lanesboro 0
Section 2
Hancock 20, Renville County West 7
Section 3
Red Rock Central 36, Mountain Lake Co-op 28, OT
Section 4
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 40, Verndale 14
Section 5
Ogilvie 50, South Ridge 8
Section 7
Mountain Iron-Buhl 56, Cherry 24
Thursday, Nov. 3 scores
- Esko 28, Pequot Lakes 19
- Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 7, East Grand Forks 6
- Moose Lake/Willow River 25, Crosby-Ironton 0
- Mahnomen/Waubun 32, Red Lake County 0
- Fertile-Beltrami 46, Blackduck 14
- Kittson County Central 35, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 20