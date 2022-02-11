x
HS Football

Minnesota prep football scores: Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

A look at some of the final scores from Friday's section finals.

Sectional Playoffs

Class AAAAAA

Centennial 14, Edina 7

East Ridge 28, Prior Lake 27

Eden Prairie 55, Woodbury 14

Lakeville South 30, White Bear Lake 0

Maple Grove 54, Forest Lake 21

Rosemount 42, Wayzata 14

Shakopee 42, Mounds View 21

Stillwater 42, Lakeville North 7

Class AAAAA

Section 2

Mankato West 23, Chanhassen 21

Section 3

St. Thomas Academy 45, Two Rivers 0

Section 4

Mahtomedi 20, St. Paul Central 0

Section 5

Robbinsdale Armstrong 42, Robbinsdale Cooper 7

Section 6

Rogers 21, Spring Lake Park 7

Section 7

Elk River 51, Andover 49

Section 8

Moorhead 28, Sartell-St. Stephen 26

Class AAAA

Section 1

Stewartville 46, Kasson-Mantorville 22

Section 2

Hutchinson 52, Marshall 30

Section 3

Simley 40, Hill-Murray 12

Section 4

Chisago Lakes 43, Fridley 42

Section 5

Holy Angels 41, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7

Section 6

Zimmerman 20, Orono 3

Section 7

North Branch 34, Cloquet 6

Section 8

Rocori 22, Becker 20

Class AAA

Section 1

Cannon Falls 50, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 6

Section 2

Watertown-Mayer 47, Dassel-Cokato 36

Section 3

Fairmont 35, Waseca 26

Section 4

St. Croix Lutheran 14, Breck 6

Section 5

Milaca 42, Foley 21

Section 6

New London-Spicer 20, Albany 14

Class AA

Section 1

Chatfield 10, Caledonia 8

Section 2

Blue Earth Area 44, St. Clair/Loyola 20

Section 3

Jackson County Central 31, Pipestone 14

Section 4

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 29, Norwood-Young America 13

Section 5

Eden Valley-Watkins 26, Royalton 20

Section 6

Sauk Centre 27, Osakis 6

Section 8

Barnesville 56, Crookston 3

Class A

Section 1

Fillmore Central 34, Bethlehem Academy 8

Section 2

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 14, Mayer-Lutheran 6

Section 3

Springfield 40, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 28

Section 4

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 7, Upsala/Swanville 6

Section 5

Minneota 28, Lakeview 6

Section 6

Breckenridge 34, Ottertail Central 6

Section 7

Deer River 26, Barnum 14

9-Man

Section 1

Spring Grove 35, Lanesboro 0

Section 2

Hancock 20, Renville County West 7

Section 3

Red Rock Central 36, Mountain Lake Co-op 28, OT

Section 4

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 40, Verndale 14

Section 5

Ogilvie 50, South Ridge 8

Section 7

Mountain Iron-Buhl 56, Cherry 24

Thursday, Nov. 3 scores

  • Esko 28, Pequot Lakes 19
  • Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 7, East Grand Forks 6
  • Moose Lake/Willow River 25, Crosby-Ironton 0
  • Mahnomen/Waubun 32, Red Lake County 0
  • Fertile-Beltrami 46, Blackduck 14
  • Kittson County Central 35, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 20

   

