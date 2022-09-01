x
HS Football

Minnesota prep football scores: Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

A look at some of the final scores from Thursday night's action.
Credit: jaflippo - stock.adobe.com
A brown leather american football on a green playing field

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Aitkin 34, Crosby-Ironton 0

Albany 53, Holy Family Catholic 7

Belle Plaine 27, Sibley East 8

Blaine 24, White Bear Lake 19

Bloomington Kennedy 7, Park Center 6

Blue Earth Area 73, Windom 12

Braham 28, Mesabi East 13

Breck 47, Academy Force 18

Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 50, Nicollet 20

Chanhassen 27, Hastings 7

Cherry 24, Ogilvie 22

Chisago Lakes 28, Big Lake 20

BELOW: KARE 11's Randy Shaver caught up with new Cretin-Derham Hall football coach Steve Walsh ahead of Thursday night's game against No. 9 Spring Lake Park.

Chisholm 44, International Falls 28

Cleveland 20, Wabasha-Kellogg 8

DeLaSalle 30, St. Anthony 12

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 32, Thief River Falls 7

Dover-Eyota 36, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0

Duluth East 58, Hibbing 0

Eden Prairie 34, East Ridge 7

Eden Valley-Watkins 48, Rockford 7

Elk River 52, Cambridge-Isanti 7

Farmington 28, Burnsville 9

Fertile-Beltrami 54, Northern Freeze 6

Forest Lake 35, St. Michael-Albertville 20

Glencoe-Silver Lake 22, Little Falls 16

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 32, Clearbrook-Gonvick 6

Hermantown 31, Moose Lake/Willow River 14

Hills-Beaver Creek 28, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 26

Hinckley-Finlayson 54, Mille Lacs Co-op 0

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 26, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 24

Jackson County Central 30, Maple River 27

Jordan 41, Worthington 13

Kenyon-Wanamingo 26, New Richland-H-E-G 6

Lakeville North 41, Eastview 13

Lakeville South 69, Park (Cottage Grove) 14

Mahnomen/Waubun 22, Polk County West 7

Mahtomedi 36, Apple Valley 6

Maple Grove 45, Osseo 7

Milaca 42, Litchfield 22

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 34, Dawson-Boyd 28

Minnetonka 34, Edina 21

Mound Westonka 65, North St. Paul 12

Mountain Iron-Buhl 78, Hill City/Northland 0

Murray County Central 36, MACCRAY 6

NCEUH 36, Stephen-Argyle 20

New London-Spicer 26, St. Cloud Cathedral 12

North Branch 60, Pine City 8

Osakis 35, Crookston 13

Pelican Rapids 52, Underwood 12

Pequot Lakes 28, East Grand Forks 5

Pierz 28, Holdingford 14

Pine River-Backus 41, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 6

Pipestone 48, LeSueur-Henderson 7

Prior Lake 43, Hopkins 0

Randolph 55, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 6

Red Lake County 36, Fosston 6

Red Rock Central 33, Mountain Lake Area 6

Richfield 34, Providence Academy 7

Robbinsdale Armstrong 35, Waconia 14

Rock Ridge 42, North Woods 8

Rogers 40, Bemidji 12

Rosemount 39, Eagan 7

Royalton 52, Minnewaska 0

Rush City 32, East Central 6

Sebeka 40, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 8

Shakopee 49, Anoka 20

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 48, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 18

Spectrum 44, St. Agnes 30

Spring Lake Park 42, Cretin-Derham Hall 17

St. Francis 28, Coon Rapids 27

St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 39, St. Paul Como Park 6

St. Paul Highland Park 32, Minneapolis Southwest 0

St. Thomas Academy 42, South St. Paul 7

Stillwater 29, Centennial 28

Totino-Grace 27, Mounds View 20

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 48, Lac qui Parle Valley 6

Wadena-Deer Creek 45, Staples-Motley 6

Warroad 20, Roseau 6

Wayzata 52, Roseville 13

Win-E-Mac 44, Cass Lake-Bena 6

Winona 29, Red Wing 0

Woodbury 21, Champlin Park 7

Yellow Medicine East 27, New Ulm Cathedral 20

Zimmerman 41, Annandale 13

