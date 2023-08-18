Where to watch Prep Sports Extra

The 40th season of Randy Shaver's high school football highlights show is available on-air, on cable and online.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — It's a milestone year for KARE 11's Prep Sports Extra!

Randy Shaver is hosting the 40th season of his signature high school football highlights show in 2023, recapping games and featuring stories about coaches and athletes from across the state.

In addition to an abbreviated edition during KARE 11 News at 10, you can watch the full half-hour Prep Sports Extra at 11 p.m. on Friday nights throughout the regular season (Sept. 1-Oct. 13) and playoffs (Nov. 3-Nov. 17), along with special editions to kick off the season (Thursday, Aug. 31), at the end of the regular season (Wednesday, Oct. 18 before MEA break), and during the playoffs (Thursday, Oct. 24 & Saturday, Oct. 28).

Miss the show when it airs live? You can also watch previous Prep Sports Extra shows on-demand anytime on the KARE 11 YouTube channel.

Here's where you can watch the full Prep Sports Extra show:

