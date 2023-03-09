Minnesota boys state hockey tournament results

ST PAUL, Minn. — The 2023 Boys State Hockey Tournament is underway at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center, spanning Wednesday, March 8, through Sunday, March 12.
For more information about each team or for team statistics, click here. Here's a look at this year's scores:
MINNESOTA STATE BOYS HOCKEY TOURNAMENT
Class A
Quarterfinals
Orono 2, Northfield 1
Warroad 5, St. Cloud Cathedral 1
Mahtomedi 6, Alexandria 3
Hermantown 6, Luverne 0
Semifinals
Warroad, Orono
Mahtomedi, Hermantown
Championship
TBD
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Maple Grove 1
Edina 7, 6
Hill-Murray, Minnetonka
Lakeville South, Andover
Semifinals
Cretin-Durham Hall, Edina
TBD
Championship
TBD
