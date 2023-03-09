x
HS Hockey

Minnesota boys state hockey tournament results

The 2023 Boys State Hockey Tournament is underway at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center, spanning Wednesday, March 8, through Sunday, March 12.
Credit: vencav - stock.adobe.com

ST PAUL, Minn. — The 2023 Boys State Hockey Tournament is underway at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center, spanning Wednesday, March 8, through Sunday, March 12.

For more information about each team or for team statistics, click here. Here's a look at this year's scores:

MINNESOTA STATE BOYS HOCKEY TOURNAMENT

Class A
Quarterfinals
Orono 2, Northfield 1
Warroad 5, St. Cloud Cathedral 1
Mahtomedi 6, Alexandria 3
Hermantown 6, Luverne 0

Semifinals
Warroad, Orono
Mahtomedi, Hermantown

Championship
TBD

Class AA
Quarterfinals
Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Maple Grove 1
Edina 7, 6
Hill-Murray, Minnetonka
Lakeville South, Andover

Semifinals
Cretin-Durham Hall, Edina
TBD

Championship
TBD

