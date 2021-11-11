Games will stream live on KARE11.com, KARE 11's apps and YouTube page, and on MNHockey.tv.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — KARE 11 is launching a new partnership with MNHockey.tv to live stream more than a dozen regular season high school hockey games in 2021-22.

MNHockey.tv and parent company YouthSportsPLUS specialize in online and in-venue live streaming of youth sports activities. MNHockey.tv offers paid season pass subscriptions for high school and youth hockey games, as well as a free weekly newsletter.

Here is the tentative schedule for the 2021-22 season (games and times subject to change):