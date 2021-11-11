x
High School

KARE 11 & MNHockey.tv team up for free high school hockey live streams in 2021-22

Games will stream live on KARE11.com, KARE 11's apps and YouTube page, and on MNHockey.tv.
Credit: KARE

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — KARE 11 is launching a new partnership with MNHockey.tv to live stream more than a dozen regular season high school hockey games in 2021-22.

MNHockey.tv and parent company YouthSportsPLUS specialize in online and in-venue live streaming of youth sports activities. MNHockey.tv offers paid season pass subscriptions for high school and youth hockey games, as well as a free weekly newsletter.

Starting Nov. 30, KARE 11 will stream MNHockey.tv's Hockey Night in Minnesota Game of the Week sponsored by Tradition Companies live on KARE11.com, the KARE 11 mobile app, the KARE 11 Roku and Fire TV apps, the KARE 11 YouTube page and the MNHockey.tv YouTube page. The free streams will feature a mix of boys and girls games between schools from all across Minnesota.

Here is the tentative schedule for the 2021-22 season (games and times subject to change):

  • Nov. 30 @ 7 p.m. - Holy Family Catholic vs. Edina (Girls)
  • Dec. 3 @ 7 p.m. - Duluth Denfeld vs. Gentry Academy
  • Dec. 8 @ 7 p.m. - Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. Wayzata
  • Dec. 14 @ 7 p.m. - Lakeville North vs. Lakeville South
  • Dec. 21 @ 7 p.m. - Stillwater vs. Mahtomedi
  • Dec. 28 @ 5 p.m. - Andover vs. Cretin-Derham Hall
  • Jan. 6 @ 7 p.m. - Prior Lake vs. Eden Prairie
  • Jan. 15 @ 7 p.m. - Rosemount vs. Lakeville South
  • Jan. 20 @ 7 p.m. - Maple Grove vs. Blaine
  • Jan. 25 @ 7 p.m. - Rock Ridge vs. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton
  • Feb. 5 @ 8 p.m. - Hill Murray vs. Edina
  • Feb. 8 @ 7 p.m. - Andover vs. Grand Rapids
  • Feb. 19 @ 7 p.m. - Edina vs. Wayzata

