Legendary coach Bob McDonald dies after testing positive for COVID-19

CHISHOLM, Minn. — The Minnesota State High School League said in a blog post that legendary prep coach Bob McDonald died Wednesday morning after testing positive for COVID-19.

McDonald passed away at the age of 87 as the winningest high school basketball coach in Minnesota history.

McDonald started his coaching career with brief stops in McGregor and Barnum. By 1962 he'd returned home to coach in Chisholm.

McDonald coached for 59 years and was the first Minnesota coach to amass 1,000 victories.