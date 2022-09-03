Minnesota boys state hockey tournament results

ST PAUL, Minn. — Top-seeded Hermantown will look to win its first state championship since 2017 in Class A, while top-seeded Hill-Murray looks to win state for the second time in three years in Class AA. Last season, Hill-Murray sat out of the tournament after the league wouldn't allow nine players to compete due to COVID-19 exposure. For more information about each team or for team statistics, click here. Here's a look at this year's scores:
MINNESOTA STATE BOYS HOCKEY TOURNAMENT
Class A
Quarterfinals
Warroad 7, Monticello 1
Mahtomedi 4, Mankato East/Loyola 1
Mar. 9: New Prague vs. Hermantown, 6 p.m.
Mar. 9: Alexandria Area vs. Minneapolis, 8 p.m.
Semifinals
Mar. 11: Warroad vs. Mankato East/Loyola or Mahtomedi, 11 a.m.
Mar. 11: New Prague or Hermantown vs. Alexandria Area or Minneapolis, 1 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 12, 12 p.m.
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Mar. 10: Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Prior Lake, 11 a.m.
Mar. 10: Maple Grove vs. Edina, 1 p.m.
Mar. 10: Lakeville South vs. Hill-Murray, 6 p.m.
Mar. 10: Andover vs. Moorhead, 8 p.m.
Semifinals
Mar. 11: Cretin-Derham Hall or Prior Lake vs. Maple Grove or Edina, 6 p.m.
Mar. 11: Lakeville South or Hill-Murray vs. Andover or Moorhead, 8 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 12, 7 p.m.
