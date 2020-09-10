High school football prepares for the first Friday games

Many contests across the state have been canceled, but for those playing opening night has been a long time coming.

MINNEAPOLIS — After a ruling from MSHSL that postponed volleyball and football until the spring, the first high school football athletes are scheduled to hit the field Friday night.

As of Friday morning, at least nine games across the state were canceled due to COVID concerns. However, for the teams still able to take to the field Friday, it is a highly anticipated return.

MSHSL, the governing body of high school sports, had ruled previously that football and volleyball would be postponed from their normal fall schedules to a spring schedule.

Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Education released their guidance for attending indoor sporting events this winter, including limits on how many spectators can attend per athlete, the need to wear a face covering and implementing a reserved ticketing system for seating people at events.

The Department of Education stresses in its guidance that gatherings of any kind will include a risk of exposure to COVID-19.

The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) said the new spectator guidance is effective immediately; however, it will be up to member schools to develop plans for their own events, which could include stricter limitations.