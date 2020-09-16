Minnesota State High School League calls special meeting on Sept. 21

While the post did not officially detail the subject matter for the special meeting, the Board is widely expected to revisit its August decision to move two fall sports, football and volleyball, to a reduced schedule in the spring of 2021.

The MSHSL is currently facing a lawsuit filed by three Minnesota high school athletes and their parents, who allege that the league violated its own rules by modifying bylaws at its August meeting. The suit claims such changes can only be made by the League's Representative Assembly. The plaintiffs' attorney argues, as a result, the decisions made at the meeting are "illegal, null and void," and that MSHSL member schools aren't bound by the league's decisions on the football and volleyball seasons.