Minnesota prep football scores: Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

Andover 59, Buffalo 7
BOLD 28, Maple Lake 6
Becker 48, Big Lake 6
Blue Earth Area 51, Sibley East 12
Braham 44, North Woods 14
Chaska 35, Cretin-Derham Hall 0
Columbia Heights 34, Minneapolis Edison 6
Dover-Eyota 48, Lewiston-Altura 12
Duluth Denfeld 13, Aitkin 6
East Grand Forks 14, Thief River Falls 7
East Ridge 28, Woodbury 0
Eden Prairie 28, Prior Lake 14
Elk River 35, Rogers 14
Fairmont 48, New Ulm 12
Fertile-Beltrami 48, Clearbrook-Gonvick 8
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 58, New Richland-H-E-G 19
Grand Rapids 26, North Branch 24
Hawley 46, Staples-Motley 7
Hayfield 44, Wabasha-Kellogg 8
Hutchinson 38, Rocori 14
Kasson-Mantorville 42, Faribault 20
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 28, Benson 0
Lanesboro 49, Kingsland 8
LeSueur-Henderson 30, Windom 16
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 43, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 6
Little Falls 14, Foley 13
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 30, Houston 6
Martin County West 43, New Ulm Cathedral 0
Melrose 19, Montevideo 12
Moose Lake/Willow River 43, Mesabi East 14
Murray County Central 27, Sleepy Eye 0
Nevis 64, Laporte 0
New York Mills 20, Bagley 0
Ogilvie 50, Cromwell 0
Osakis 45, Parkers Prairie 0
Pelican Rapids 40, Otter Tail Central 6
Pequot Lakes 35, Detroit Lakes 21
Perham 22, Fergus Falls 20
Pine River-Backus 30, Lake Park-Audubon 24
Renville County West 37, Hills-Beaver Creek 6
Rosemount 10, Lakeville South 7
Royalton 22, Paynesville 16
Sartell-St. Stephen 36, Moorhead 12
Sauk Centre 21, Holdingford 8
St. Croix Lutheran 56, Academy Force 18
St. Francis 44, Chisago Lakes 14
St. Michael-Albertville 24, Minnetonka 10
St. Peter 40, Belle Plaine 19
United South Central 24, Cleveland 8
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 18, Fosston 12
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 30, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 22
Wayzata 14, Centennial 12
Willmar 24, Delano 21
Watch more of Minnesota sports:
Watch the latest sports videos - from high school hockey to the Minnesota Vikings and everything in between - in our YouTube playlist: