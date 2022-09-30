x
High School

Minnesota prep football scores: Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

A look at some of the final scores from Friday night's action.

Andover 59, Buffalo 7

BOLD 28, Maple Lake 6

Becker 48, Big Lake 6

Blue Earth Area 51, Sibley East 12

Braham 44, North Woods 14

Chaska 35, Cretin-Derham Hall 0

Columbia Heights 34, Minneapolis Edison 6

Dover-Eyota 48, Lewiston-Altura 12

Duluth Denfeld 13, Aitkin 6

East Grand Forks 14, Thief River Falls 7

East Ridge 28, Woodbury 0

Eden Prairie 28, Prior Lake 14

Elk River 35, Rogers 14

Fairmont 48, New Ulm 12

Fertile-Beltrami 48, Clearbrook-Gonvick 8

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 58, New Richland-H-E-G 19

Grand Rapids 26, North Branch 24

Hawley 46, Staples-Motley 7

Hayfield 44, Wabasha-Kellogg 8

Hutchinson 38, Rocori 14

Kasson-Mantorville 42, Faribault 20

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 28, Benson 0

Lanesboro 49, Kingsland 8

LeSueur-Henderson 30, Windom 16

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 43, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 6

Little Falls 14, Foley 13

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 30, Houston 6

Martin County West 43, New Ulm Cathedral 0

Melrose 19, Montevideo 12

Moose Lake/Willow River 43, Mesabi East 14

Murray County Central 27, Sleepy Eye 0

Nevis 64, Laporte 0

New York Mills 20, Bagley 0

Ogilvie 50, Cromwell 0

Osakis 45, Parkers Prairie 0

Pelican Rapids 40, Otter Tail Central 6

Pequot Lakes 35, Detroit Lakes 21

Perham 22, Fergus Falls 20

Pine River-Backus 30, Lake Park-Audubon 24

Renville County West 37, Hills-Beaver Creek 6

Rosemount 10, Lakeville South 7

Royalton 22, Paynesville 16

Sartell-St. Stephen 36, Moorhead 12

Sauk Centre 21, Holdingford 8

St. Croix Lutheran 56, Academy Force 18

St. Francis 44, Chisago Lakes 14

St. Michael-Albertville 24, Minnetonka 10

St. Peter 40, Belle Plaine 19

United South Central 24, Cleveland 8

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 18, Fosston 12

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 30, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 22

Wayzata 14, Centennial 12

Willmar 24, Delano 21

