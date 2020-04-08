Minnesota State High School League approves soccer for fall, decisions pending on football, volleyball

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) is holding discussions Tuesday about the return of fall sports, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In a special Zoom meeting, board members voted to allow soccer to move forward this fall, with modifications. The season would start in less than two weeks, on August 17, with a 30% reduction in competitions and a 20% reduction in weeks. One to two games would be allowed per week, with no scrimmages. No decision was made on a postseason plan.
Discussions are continuing about football and volleyball. An early vote to move volleyball to spring was defeated in a tie vote.
Earlier, MSHSL board members voted 17-1 to allow cross country, girls tennis, girls swimming and diving this fall, with similar restrictions to soccer. Cross country events will be limited to three teams per contest; while only two teams will be allowed for tennis, swimming, and diving. The league will also shorten the seasons and the number of contests per sport.
The sports decisions come as the state is taking a district-by-district approach to returning to the classroom for fall, with individual districts deciding whether to hold class in person, via distance learning, or by using a hybrid model.
