Minnesota State High School League approves soccer for fall, decisions pending on football, volleyball

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) is holding discussions Tuesday about the return of fall sports, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a special Zoom meeting, board members voted to allow soccer to move forward this fall, with modifications. The season would start in less than two weeks, on August 17, with a 30% reduction in competitions and a 20% reduction in weeks. One to two games would be allowed per week, with no scrimmages. No decision was made on a postseason plan.

Stein makes motion to start soccer August 17 with modified:

30% reduction in competitions

20% reduction in weeks

no scrimmages

1-2 games per week

Culminating event TBD



MOTION PASSES.



SOCCER WILL START AUG 17 — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) August 4, 2020

Discussions are continuing about football and volleyball. An early vote to move volleyball to spring was defeated in a tie vote.

Earlier, MSHSL board members voted 17-1 to allow cross country, girls tennis, girls swimming and diving this fall, with similar restrictions to soccer. Cross country events will be limited to three teams per contest; while only two teams will be allowed for tennis, swimming, and diving. The league will also shorten the seasons and the number of contests per sport.

Start Cross Country, Tennis, Swim and Dive for fall season:

20% reduction in weeks, 30% reduction in contests. 1-2 contests per week of season.

No more than 3 teams in contest for CC, 2 teams in Tennis and swim

Yes: 17

No: 1 — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) August 4, 2020

The sports decisions come as the state is taking a district-by-district approach to returning to the classroom for fall, with individual districts deciding whether to hold class in person, via distance learning, or by using a hybrid model.