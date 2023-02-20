MSHSL going forward with state tournaments ahead of snowstorm

The girls high school hockey tournament begins Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center, while the state gymnastics meet starts Friday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota State High School League is going forward with both the state gymnastics competition and state girls hockey tournaments this week as Minnesotans brace for the potential of a major snowstorm.

The league issued a statement urging teams to "make travel plans accordingly" as athletes, coaches and fans from all over the state make their way to St. Paul.

"The Minnesota State High School Girls Hockey and Gymnastics State Tournaments for this week are expected to take place as scheduled," the statement reads. "Teams are being encouraged to watch the weather and make travel plans accordingly. We look forward to hosting two great tournaments."

The girls high school hockey tournament begins Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center with teams traveling from Hermantown/Proctor, Moorhead, Luverne and Mankato, while the state gymnastics competition starts Friday at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium featuring gymnasts from all over the state.

The Twin Cities could get between 3 to 6 inches of snow by Wednesday morning with a more substantial amount of snow late Wednesday and into Thursday.

