Big Sam and Little Sam: Orioles honor former assistant coach

St. Louis Park volleyball team has honored their beloved assistant coach throughout the 2023 season.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — There’s a hole on the St. Louis Park volleyball team’s bench this season.

"It just feels like somethings missing," said Orioles senior Addison Chenvert.

“There’s just certain things that you want to be able to tell her and text her about, and you can’t,” said Orioles junior Huston Samoy.

And there’s a hole in the hearts of Orioles players and staff members.

"I feel like she's going to come back,” said Samoy.

When Sam Hanlon was hired as Orioles head coach, she knew the perfect person to join her staff as an assistant.

“We can do this together, we can be the Sam and Sami show again, so it was fun. It was fun to have her,” said St. Louis Park head volleyball coach Sam Hanlon.

Hanlon didn’t have to go far to hire the other half of the Sam equation.

"So I knew Sam since she was six months old when her family moved in next door to us and it was just this instant connection, the fact that we had the same name. I was 'Big Sam,' she was 'Little Sam.' That was it for us, we just had that connection," said Hanlon.

Sami Knott, or "Little Sam," made a big impact on the Orioles roster the past two seasons.

"She was very, very funny and sarcastic sometimes and it was the spark of the team,” said Samoy.

"She pushed us to be the best players and the best versions of ourselves on and off the court," said Orioles junior Amara Schroeder.

Always there for the kids, brightening days and uplifting spirits despite facing a big opponent off the court.

"Sami was diagnosed eight years ago with colon cancer which had spread to her liver. She went through a lot, she had a lot of surgeries. She had gotten to a point where last year, she was told there was nothing that they could do for her," said Hanlon.

Knott passed away after an eight-year battle with colon cancer on March 21, 2023. She was just 29 years old.

"While she was in hospice, I saw her multiple times a week, up until the day she died," said Schroeder.

“I feel like she's going to be there and going to come back, so it kind of hasn't completely hit me all the way,” said Samoy. “You're losing such a big chunk of you. You don't realize everyday how hard it is and then there's moments when you walk into the gym and it's like somethings missing here,"

One half of the Sam's still here to guide the hurting program, the other half’s presence still felt and seen on a night to honor Little Sam and the entire Knott family.

"I feel like she's still with us. Everything we do this season, I want to do it for her,” said Samoy.

Little Sam’s impact still graces the seat she once occupied, her heart and strength etched into every spike and block, her joy shining through the kids smiles.

“She was just a great person to be around. Just how great of a person she was and how many lives she affected,” said Schroeder.

“It just makes you realize just how fortunate we are to have the time we do with the people we love,” said Hanlon.

Watch more coverage of Minnesota sports: