WATCH: Randy Shaver's all-time All-Metro Football teams

KARE 11 has been recognizing the top athletes in high school football annually since 1987. Now, all of these videos are together in one collection.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — As another high school football season winds down across Minnesota, KARE 11 anchor Randy Shaver is getting ready to recognize this year's most talented young football stars with his annual All-Metro Football team announcement.

Randy, who's now hosting the 38th year of Prep Sports Extra on KARE 11, began naming his All-Metro teams in 1987, spotlighting the top players each season on both offense and defense.

Now, for the first time, all of Randy's All-Metro team announcement videos have been collected in one place on the KARE 11 YouTube page.

"I wanted to do this because high school football is about community, and so many players, over so many years represented their communities well," Randy said. "This is our salute to them and the great sport of Minnesota high school football."

Check out the complete collection in this playlist on the KARE 11 YouTube page, or use the links below to check out the All-Metro teams for a specific year.

1980s

1990s

2000s

2010s

2020s