Rosemount football earns 3 wins in span of 8 days

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. — It’d be unheard of in a normal year.

This is 2020, though, and Rosemount football won not one, not two, but three games in an eight-day span.

October was a calendar of chaos. The first two games of the season against Lakeville North and Farmington were scrapped due to COVID-19. The Irish then beat Eagan, slid in a contest against Woodbury on a rare Monday night game and then knocked off Champlin Park on Friday.

Rosemount has big goals and two more games scheduled this year, but they know all too well to expect the unexpected.