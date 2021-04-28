Shakopee scores three in final frame, Schleper secures 300th win

After the game, Shakopee head coach Tom Schleper was given a plaque to commemorate the win.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — The Shakopee Sabers baseball team scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday afternoon to win 5-4, and head coach Tom Schleper earned his 300th career win at the school.

The Sabers raced out to an early 2-0 lead after the first inning, but too many walks and an awkward fly ball that landed in-between three Sabers allowed the Cougars back into the game.

Trailing 4-2 entering the seventh inning, the Sabers loaded the bases with nobody out. Shakopee had already pushed one run across the plate when Jacob Skogrand connected with a pitch and sent it into the right-field gap, bringing home two runs and securing win number 300 for Schleper.