High School

WATCH: 6A high school football playoff brackets revealed

KARE 11's Randy Shaver unveils the brackets alongside a panel of 6A coaches in a special edition of Prep Sports Extra.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Minnesota's high school football season is about to shift to the postseason, and the road the Prep Bowl is beginning as the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) reveals the playoff brackets for each class.

For the first time, KARE 11's Randy Shaver will reveal the 6A seedings and brackets in a special online edition of Prep Sports Extra on Friday morning at 10 a.m.

Brackets for all classes will be released on the MSHSL website later Friday morning.

