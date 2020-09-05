x
Highlights from Home - Day 38

There's definitely some hooplah to end this week's edition of "Highlights from Home!"

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — We have an indoor track competition, a couple of spinning goals and even a shot from the top of the house that swishes through the net in Friday's episode of "Highlights from Home!" 

Remember to email your spectacular sports highlights to Eric Perkins for an opportunity to appear in a future episode of "Highlights from Home," airing weeknights at 10 p.m. on KARE 11.

