Highlights from Home - Day 39

It definitely looks like there's an American Ninja Warrior Junior in training on tonight's episode of "Highlights from Home!"

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — Football tossing, unicyle riding and even a walk-off homer are all part of Monday's edition of "Highlights from Home!"

You'll want to check out the "everyday chores" that made the cut for highlights too!

Remember to email your fantastic sports highlights to Eric Perkins for an opportunity to appear in a future episode of "Highlights from Home," airing weeknights at 10 p.m. on KARE 11.

