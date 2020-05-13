x
Highlights from Home - Day 40

Weather may have inspired this skier to make an appearance on this edition of "Highlights from Home!"

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — There's never a boring moment on "Highlights from Home!" We've got a lot of hoops along with some swimming as well as skiing in the latest episode brought to us by highlights from KARE 11 viewers!

Remember to email your fantastic sports highlights to Eric Perkins for an opportunity to appear in a future episode of "Highlights from Home," airing weeknights at 10 p.m. on KARE 11.

